Two Kumkis brought in to chase away Makna elephant from Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Officials from Gudalur forest department in the Nilgiris district have engaged two Kumki elephants to chase away a Makna elephant that allegedly damaged eight houses of tea estate labourers at Vaalavayal near Devala, from Friday evening.
The Kumkis, Vijay and Giri, were brought from Theppakkadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and stationed at Vaalavayal to stop further damages in the residential area.
An official from Devala forest range said, "The Makna is roaming inside the forest and 25 people have been monitoring the animal round the clock to prevent it from damaging the houses any further. Since it has a habit of consuming rice and wheat, it targets the kitchen and thereby the incidents occur. However, so far, no human causality has been reported due to the elephant."
Residents of Vaalvayal were in a state of shock after the Makna damaged eight houses in a single day on Thursday night. Houses belonging to estate labourers Manikandan, Periyasamy, Unni alias Shivan, Thayamma, Raju, Sulekha, Rajendran and Nandakumar were partially damaged. However, no one was injured as they were in another room when the animals damaged the kitchens in search of food.
The department officials distributed ₹2,000 for the houses that were mildly damaged and ₹5,000 for the houses that were majorly damaged.
