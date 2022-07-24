Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman found dead in Tiruchy drainage pit

A 65-year-old woman was on Saturday found dead in a pit dug up by the Tiruchy city corporation as part of underground drainage work.

The pit that was dug up by Tiruchy corporation for UGD work | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 65-year-old woman was on Saturday found dead in a pit dug up by the Tiruchy city corporation as part of underground drainage work. The woman, identified as Saha Banu, is believed to have fallen into the pit the previous night. Following the incident, locals staged a protest demanding action against the contractor for alleged lack of safety measures at the worksite.

Corporation Commissioner R Vaithinathan said, “We had ensured proper barricading at all sites. A police inquiry is on to ascertain how the incident occurred.” The incident has, however, raised concerns on the safety measures taken by contractors in UGD worksites.

