3, including minor, held for selling tusks

ERODE: Three persons, including a minor boy, were arrested by Kadambur forest range officials allegedly for poaching and selling tusks.

The suspects were identified as K Sadaiyappan (45), P Sengaottaiyan (40) and a 17-year-old boy, all from Athiyur Puthur in the Sathyamangalam forest division. According to sources, on June 21, the Kadambur forest staff found tusks missing from a carcass. A case has been filed under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Based on a tip-off, the officials arrested the minor boy, Sadayappan and Sengottaiyan on Saturday evening. During the inquiry, it was revealed that the trio entered the Kadampur forest and poached the elephant tusks after pouring acid over the animal’s carcass.

“They sold the ivory and we are investigating about the people who are involved in the sale of tusks,” forest officials said. The suspects had been remanded under judicial custody. Similarly, the 17-year-old minor boy was sent to a juvenile detention centre in Erode.

