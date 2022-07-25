Home States Tamil Nadu

3, including minor, held for selling tusks

Three persons, including a minor boy, were arrested by Kadambur forest range officials allegedly for poaching and selling tusks.

Published: 25th July 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant Tusks

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ERODE: Three persons, including a minor boy, were arrested by Kadambur forest range officials allegedly for poaching and selling tusks.

The suspects were identified as K Sadaiyappan (45), P Sengaottaiyan (40) and a 17-year-old boy, all from Athiyur Puthur in the Sathyamangalam forest division.  According to sources, on June 21, the Kadambur forest staff found tusks missing from a carcass. A case has been filed under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. 

Based on a tip-off, the officials arrested the minor boy, Sadayappan and Sengottaiyan on Saturday evening. During the inquiry, it was revealed that the trio entered the Kadampur forest and poached the elephant tusks after pouring acid over the animal’s carcass. 

“They sold the ivory and we are investigating about the people who are involved in the sale of tusks,” forest officials said. The suspects had been remanded under judicial custody. Similarly, the 17-year-old minor boy was sent to a juvenile detention centre in Erode.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadambur forest range
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp