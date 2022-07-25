Home States Tamil Nadu

44th Chess Olympiad: Strays held to ease traffic

Over 50 animals, including cattle & monkeys along highway, captured ahead of mega event.

Published: 25th July 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Cattle captured from OMR and ECR fed with fodder in the presence of a veterinarian and an MGNREGS worker at Kondamangalam in Chengalpattu on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To ensure seamless movement of vehicles on the East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road ahead of 44th Chess Olympiad slated to be conducted from July 28 till August 10 at Mamallapuram, the Chengalpattu district administration has captured more than 50 stray animals including cattle, dogs, and monkeys from villages along ECR and OMR.

“We have just started shifting the stray cattle from ECR and OMR. So far, 10 stray animals have been shifted from Mamallapuram and nearby villages to a cattle shelter at Kondamangalam. A penalty of Rs 2,000 each and a feeding charge of Rs 250 a day per animal will be imposed on cattle owners,” said an official.

A few bulls dedicated to local deities of temples in Mamallapuram have also been captured and will be handed over to the Mamallapuram town panchayat after August 10. “The unclaimed cattle will be shifted to a government authorised gaushala (cow shelter) in Kolathur.

The monkeys will be released in Vadalur and Nanmangalam forest,” added the official. Currently, MGNREGS workers are engaged in feeding the cattle at Kondamangalam shelter under the supervision of veterinarians. The vets said most stray dogs were sterilised. “The cattle are being monitored round the clock and fed. The temple bulls are also being treated and vaccinated,” said an official from the animal husbandry department.

A police official said the vehicle movement on ECR will remain uninterrupted on both sides during the olympiad. “The movement of vans which commute the players to and fro between hotels and the venue has been mapped. All possible obstructions have been identified and removed,” the official said and added, “Villages located within 5 km radius from the venue, including coastal areas, are under surveillance.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
44th Chess Olympiad Stray animals
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp