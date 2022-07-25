44th Chess Olympiad: Strays held to ease traffic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure seamless movement of vehicles on the East Coast Road and Old Mahabalipuram Road ahead of 44th Chess Olympiad slated to be conducted from July 28 till August 10 at Mamallapuram, the Chengalpattu district administration has captured more than 50 stray animals including cattle, dogs, and monkeys from villages along ECR and OMR.

“We have just started shifting the stray cattle from ECR and OMR. So far, 10 stray animals have been shifted from Mamallapuram and nearby villages to a cattle shelter at Kondamangalam. A penalty of Rs 2,000 each and a feeding charge of Rs 250 a day per animal will be imposed on cattle owners,” said an official.

A few bulls dedicated to local deities of temples in Mamallapuram have also been captured and will be handed over to the Mamallapuram town panchayat after August 10. “The unclaimed cattle will be shifted to a government authorised gaushala (cow shelter) in Kolathur.

The monkeys will be released in Vadalur and Nanmangalam forest,” added the official. Currently, MGNREGS workers are engaged in feeding the cattle at Kondamangalam shelter under the supervision of veterinarians. The vets said most stray dogs were sterilised. “The cattle are being monitored round the clock and fed. The temple bulls are also being treated and vaccinated,” said an official from the animal husbandry department.

A police official said the vehicle movement on ECR will remain uninterrupted on both sides during the olympiad. “The movement of vans which commute the players to and fro between hotels and the venue has been mapped. All possible obstructions have been identified and removed,” the official said and added, “Villages located within 5 km radius from the venue, including coastal areas, are under surveillance.”

