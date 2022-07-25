Home States Tamil Nadu

Buzz over 44th Chess Olympiad gives fillip to sale of chess boards

Published: 25th July 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Children checking out chessboards at a shop near Main Guard Gate in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The upcoming 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai has given a fillip to sale of chessboards, say sports goods dealers in Tiruchy city. While some of them mention of having received bulk orders for the chess sets from educational institutions and associations, they hope the trend to continue with more competitions by such organisations and local bodies in the offing.

A Rafeek, who runs a major sports shop in the city, said, “Many are coming to buy chess sets due to the promotional activities around the Olympiad. This has increased sales to about 5% this year as compared to last year. We are expecting thedemand to continue in the coming weeks.”

Echoing Rafeek’s views, TS Varadarajan, a wholesale trader of sports goods in the city, however, said the increased sales wouldn’t jack up the prices of chessboards. “One can get pieces and boards for `100. If the local bodies conduct more events, many are likely to buy chessboards for children,” he added. Parents, too, concurred the promotional activities around the Olympiad as having sparked interest for chess.

Rajeev Kumar, a parent who was found buying a chess set, said, “As there was so much news and promotional events over the Olympiad, my children became so excited to learn chess. They compelled me to buy a chessboard and pieces as many of their friends have started learning the game. So, I bought one for them. I am viewing this positively as it has raised children’s interest towards traditional
games.”

Professional chess players appreciated the efforts of the government as well. "It is commendable that the government has held several events promoting the Chess Olympiad. This would encourage more youngsters to learn the game and participate in tournaments," said Jennitha Anto, an international chess champion from the city.

Mentioning as having recently received bulk order from a school, K Sampath, a sports goods dealer, said, “We are expecting such orders in the coming days as the government is organising so many promotional events. However, the trend is likely to be out after the Olympiad. Otherwise, the government should continue the promotional activities for traditional games.”

