Home States Tamil Nadu

Did Sri Lankan refugees enter TN on inflatable kayak?

This led to senior officials from various law enforcement agencies visiting the area and investigating what they suspect as an ‘illegal foreign entry’. 

Published: 25th July 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Police inspect the kayak near Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  An inflatable kayak shored up near the lighthouse at Kodiyakarai in the early hours of Monday morning. This led to senior officials from various law enforcement agencies visiting the area and investigating what they suspect as an ‘illegal foreign entry’. 

The vessel is the ‘ITIWIT’ made by Decathlon, and it can accommodate two persons at a time, sources said. Orange in colour, the one spotted in Kodiyakarai measured 3.8 metres in length and is 3.5-metre wide. A scuba diving kit, a travel bag, a waterproof bag to fold and pack the kayak, whistles, life jackets, an air pump, a 2.2 metre-long paddle, and a pair of socks were recovered. 

More intriguingly, the kayak contained Sri Lankan-made ‘KNUCKLES’ water bottles, which raised the suspicion of an illegal entry. This comes in the wake of an influx of Sri Lankan nationals, fleeing the island nation which is reeling under economic crisis, at Ramanathapuram over the past few months. 

Senior police officials, including Thanjavur Range DIG A Kayalvizhi, Nagapattinam SP G Jawahar and Tiruvarur SP TP Suresh Kumar, inspected the vessel at the spot. Navy and Coastal Security Group  (CSG) officials alongside those from the revenue and forest department, too, inspected the kayak. The sniffer dog which assisted the investigation led the team to a nearby reserved forest area, sources said. A case has been registered at Vedaranyam Marine Police Station. Further probe is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lankan refugees
India Matters
Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in the Central Hall of Parliament. (Photo | PTI) 
'My election proves that the poor in India can fulfill their dreams': President Murmu 
Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Photo | AP)
Squeaky-clean Rishi Sunak bids to become UK's first PM of colour
File Photo of Bhutan. (Image | AP)
Bhutan doesn’t want poor visitors? Country opens border with hefty development fee
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
From investment to education abroad: Here's how rupee depreciation impacts your money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp