One of eight victims in Nagercoil cylinder blast dies without responding to treatment

The deceased was identified as Sasitharan who owned a tyre shop in the same area. 

Published: 25th July 2022 07:15 AM

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: A 62-year-old man, who suffered burn injuries in the Nagercoil tea shop gas cylinder blast last week, succumbed without responding to treatment at Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital on Sunday. 

The deceased was identified as Sasitharan who owned a tyre shop in the same area. It is to be recalled that eight people, including customers, sustained injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in a tea shop at Parvathipuram in Nagercoil on July 17. Police sources said Vadasery Police had booked the tea shop worker Moosa, who is also undergoing treatment, for his negligence.

