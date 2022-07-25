Home States Tamil Nadu

Will accept leader chosen by AIADMK cadre: BJP

Annamalai said this on Saturday night while responding to a question as to whether the BJP would accept an AIADMK without O Panneerselvam.

Published: 25th July 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president K Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a tactical stand on the AIADMK leadership issue, BJP state president K Annamalai said his party would be with the leader chosen by AIADMK cadre and functionaries since the party was more important than the individual.

Annamalai said this on Saturday night while responding to a question as to whether the BJP would accept a AIADMK without O Panneerselvam. Asked about the claim that the DMK was behind the moves of Panneerselvam in AIADMK-related developments, Annamalai said, “We don’t want to comment on intra-party issues of the AIADMK. Whoever the AIADMK cadre and functionaries chose as their leader, the BJP will accept,” Annamalai said.  

Meanwhile, Edappadi K Palaniswami, talking to reporters in New Delhi before his departure to Chennai, said he took part in the farewell party to the outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind on an invitation from PM Narendra Modi. On Saturday, he called on President-elect Droupadi Murmu. 

Asked about OPS’ request to RBI to freeze the bank accounts of AIADMK, EPS said, “Please don’t ask any question about party affairs and there are many petitions pending before courts and ECI.” During his stay in New Delhi, EPS, along with Annamalai, met the prime minister but did not have a one-on-one meeting as speculated. 

EPS, who was expected to stay put in New Delhi to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect, cut short his trip and returned on Sunday. Sources close to EPS, however, scotched the rumour that EPS cut short his visit because he could not get an appointment with Amit Shah. 

AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar denied the speculation about EPS and OPS meeting the prime minister together during the latter’s visit to Chennai. “Leadership issue has already come to an end and everyone in the party has accepted EPS as the single leader. There is no need to discuss the intra-party issue with the PM,” he added.

OPS names 14 dist secys
Chennai: In an effort to solidify his support base, former CM O Panneerselvam on Sunday named 14 party district secretaries. Former MLAs VNP Venkatraman and K Selvaraj, R Dharmar, MP, former MP R Gopalakrishnan, former councillors MM Babu, Redsun C Ambigapathy, and JK Ramesh are among the newly appointed district secretaries.

