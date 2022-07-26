Home States Tamil Nadu

Appointments, expulsions by OPS, EPS go on

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Monday appointed R Vaithilingam as the joint coordinator of the party.

Published: 26th July 2022 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File Photo | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Monday appointed R Vaithilingam as the joint coordinator of the party. He was deputy coordinator so far and Edappadi K Palaniswami was joint coordinator. But Palaniswami had earlier said the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator have been abolished. Both factions of the AIADMK have moved courts and the Election Commission in this regard.

Meanwhile, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement here, announced the expulsion of KP Krishnan and 13 others from various wings of the party for “anti-party activities”. Ever since the AIADMK’s July 11 general council meeting, there have been expulsions and counter expulsions by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam.

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam also roped in former minister KP Krishnan, JCD Prabhakar, and PH Manoj Pandian as deputy coordinators of the AIADMK. Expressing happiness about his appointment, Krishnan told TNIE he would soon meet Panneerselvam in Chennai, and declined to answer more queries.

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam, in a separate statement, expelled 10 key functionaries, including former minister P Balakrishna Reddy, Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, Kadambur C Raju, and MC Sampath, from the AIADMK. Besides, former MLAs Sirunium P Balaraman and Sorathur R Rajendran, RK Ravichandran, C Krishnamurali and VS Sethuraman have also been expelled from the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK O Panneerselvam R Vaithilingam Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp