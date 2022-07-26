ICU in district govt headquarters hospital in Walajah, Ranipet, not safe for patients, finds panel

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Committee on Public Accounts) K Selvaperunthagai and other members, on Monday, conducted field inspections in Vellore and Ranipet and later held a review meeting.

Speaking to the press, Selvaperunthagai said, “The Intensive Care Unit at the District Government Headquarters Hospital in Walajah, Ranipet, had no auto-generators. During our inspection, we found that monitors and lights went off when there was no power. This does not provide a safe environment for patients.”

We are going to call the officers from the health department and the Public Works Department (PWD) for an inquiry, he said. We also found that an indiscriminate amount of groundwater was sucked out and sold to 42 companies without permission during 2018-19. About 32 companies without NOCs drew groundwater and seven others continued operations even after their licenses expired, the chairman said.

As per the recommendation of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), we are going to file a detailed report on the complaints, the chairman added. An inquiry into CAG’s findings on the procurement of expired medicines worth crores in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari is underway, he added.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi and Ranipet Collector D Baskara Pandian were present.

The chairman and committee members comprising of MLAs M Sinthanai Selvan, Y Prakaash, T Velmurugan, MH Jawahirullah, JL Eswarappan, AM Munirathinam, and other officials took part in the inspection and the meeting.

