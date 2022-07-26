Kovai police, collector differ on nod for ‘rescue’ drive

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after a group of people alleged they were forcibly removed from the streets and detained in a building, district (rural) police arrested six members of NGOs that carried out the drive to rescue destitute and people with mental health issues.

Anti human trafficking unit (AHTU) of police, which helped NGOs, said the district administration had permitted the drive. “About 11 NGOs obtained permission from the collector two weeks ago to rescue mentally ill and homeless people and rehabilitate them. The permission letter reached us on 20 July. Upon the advice of District Social Welfare Officer, we supported them and rescued only the destitute people.

Without our knowledge, they took a few people who are not mentally ill. We have nothing to do with it,” AHTU inspector R Roslin told TNIE. Collector GS Sameeran claimed his office did not issue any written approval to the NGOs. “We are trying to find out if they gave police a false letter or their application letter. The fact is police believed it was for a good purpose and assisted them,” Sameeran added.

Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan, ordered an inquiry against personnel involved in the drive. Earlier in the day, Thondamuthur police arrested six persons working for the NGO following a complaint from Perur Tahsildar S Indhumathi. Fifty-two people including a few mentally ill people were shifted to another home at Dhaliyur village.

