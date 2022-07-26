Lack of ramp makes a walk to Tiruchy corporation office wearisome for the physically-challenged

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The corporation recently carried out renovation work on the front portion of the main office building and laid interlocking tiles on the premises. Work is currently under way in full swing to beautify the park in front of the main office.

However, activists and residents have decried the authorities' poor attention to a major necessity -- a ramp at the entrance -- which makes the building less friendly to the physically challenged. Though the authorities have time and again assured people that steps will be taken to make this building friendly to the physically challenged, things are yet to materialise.

The building does have a ramp, but on the backside, which is found locked most of the time, residents alleged. If a physically-challenged person on a wheelchair approaches this office, he or she has to go all the way to the backside to access the ramp and then come to the front to use the lift.

"When they have funds to lay tiles and beautify parks, why aren't they constructing a ramp on the front side? They should at least consider building a ramp while they carry out beautification works for the Independence Day celebrations," said M Kamaraj, an activist.

Apart from the absence of a ramp at the entrance, the main building lacks several essential facilities for the physically challenged. For instance, there is a toilet for such persons at the backside of the main office building. But, the toilet is in a pathetic state and corporation workers are seen using it to dry their clothes. There is no designated parking space for the physically challenged on the main office premises.

On Monday, a physically-challenged woman, who came in a three-wheeler, was seen struggling to park her vehicle. Without any option, she had to leave her three-wheeler right behind vehicles parked in the front area. M Anthoniyamma, a physically-challenged woman who came to the corporation main office on Monday, said, "We are facing so many difficulties at this building.

The corporation should provide a ramp at the main entrance and allot a parking spot for the physically challenged." When TNIE took up these issues with mayor Mu Anbalangan, he said steps will be taken to improve the situation. "There is already a plan to renovate the main office building and we will take steps to make it more friendly to the physically challenged," he said.

TIRUCHY: The corporation recently carried out renovation work on the front portion of the main office building and laid interlocking tiles on the premises. Work is currently under way in full swing to beautify the park in front of the main office. However, activists and residents have decried the authorities' poor attention to a major necessity -- a ramp at the entrance -- which makes the building less friendly to the physically challenged. Though the authorities have time and again assured people that steps will be taken to make this building friendly to the physically challenged, things are yet to materialise. The building does have a ramp, but on the backside, which is found locked most of the time, residents alleged. If a physically-challenged person on a wheelchair approaches this office, he or she has to go all the way to the backside to access the ramp and then come to the front to use the lift. "When they have funds to lay tiles and beautify parks, why aren't they constructing a ramp on the front side? They should at least consider building a ramp while they carry out beautification works for the Independence Day celebrations," said M Kamaraj, an activist. Apart from the absence of a ramp at the entrance, the main building lacks several essential facilities for the physically challenged. For instance, there is a toilet for such persons at the backside of the main office building. But, the toilet is in a pathetic state and corporation workers are seen using it to dry their clothes. There is no designated parking space for the physically challenged on the main office premises. On Monday, a physically-challenged woman, who came in a three-wheeler, was seen struggling to park her vehicle. Without any option, she had to leave her three-wheeler right behind vehicles parked in the front area. M Anthoniyamma, a physically-challenged woman who came to the corporation main office on Monday, said, "We are facing so many difficulties at this building. The corporation should provide a ramp at the main entrance and allot a parking spot for the physically challenged." When TNIE took up these issues with mayor Mu Anbalangan, he said steps will be taken to improve the situation. "There is already a plan to renovate the main office building and we will take steps to make it more friendly to the physically challenged," he said.