Home States Tamil Nadu

Lack of ramp makes a walk to Tiruchy corporation office wearisome for the physically-challenged

The corporation recently carried out renovation work on the front portion of the main office building and laid interlocking tiles on the premises.

Published: 26th July 2022 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

A physically challenged woman coming out of the grievance day meeting at Tiruchy Corporation main office building on Monday | M K Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The corporation recently carried out renovation work on the front portion of the main office building and laid interlocking tiles on the premises. Work is currently under way in full swing to beautify the park in front of the main office.

However, activists and residents have decried the authorities' poor attention to a major necessity -- a ramp at the entrance -- which makes the building less friendly to the physically challenged. Though the authorities have time and again assured people that steps will be taken to make this building friendly to the physically challenged, things are yet to materialise.

The building does have a ramp, but on the backside, which is found locked most of the time, residents alleged. If a physically-challenged person on a wheelchair approaches this office, he or she has to go all the way to the backside to access the ramp and then come to the front to use the lift.

"When they have funds to lay tiles and beautify parks, why aren't they constructing a ramp on the front side? They should at least consider building a ramp while they carry out beautification works for the Independence Day celebrations," said M Kamaraj, an activist.

Apart from the absence of a ramp at the entrance, the main building lacks several essential facilities for the physically challenged. For instance, there is a toilet for such persons at the backside of the main office building. But, the toilet is in a pathetic state and corporation workers are seen using it to dry their clothes. There is no designated parking space for the physically challenged on the main office premises.

On Monday, a physically-challenged woman, who came in a three-wheeler, was seen struggling to park her vehicle. Without any option, she had to leave her three-wheeler right behind vehicles parked in the front area. M Anthoniyamma, a physically-challenged woman who came to the corporation main office on Monday, said, "We are facing so many difficulties at this building.

The corporation should provide a ramp at the main entrance and allot a parking spot for the physically challenged." When TNIE took up these issues with mayor Mu Anbalangan, he said steps will be taken to improve the situation. "There is already a plan to renovate the main office building and we will take steps to make it more friendly to the physically challenged," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy corporation Disable friendly buildings
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp