Home States Tamil Nadu

Despite HC ban, AIADMK put up banners along Tiruchy roads, residents rue

Banners popped up all over the city, with many of them hanging in a precarious way and posing threat to road users.

Published: 27th July 2022 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

A large number of banners and AIADMK party flags were put up across Tiruchy on Tuesday. A scene near the Anna statue | M K Ashok Kumar

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Despite the Madras High Court ruling against putting up banners on main roads and crowded places, Tiruchy residents found huge banners along roadside, on medians and roundabouts put up by the AIADMK on Tuesday.

Banners popped up all over the city, with many of them hanging in a precarious way and posing threat to road users. Several banners were tied using a single rope near the Chathiram bus stand, one of the most populated areas in the city.

Pointing at a banner, K Kannan, a pedestrian, said, "Political parties care the least about rules. Look at that banner. See how loosely its hanging and tilting towards the road. What will happen if the rope snaps and the banner falls on someone?"

On visiting the protest site, one could notice party flags carelessly tied to pillars and several flex boards kept near the median without any support.

P Ayyarappan, a road safety activist, said rules were being implemented only when it came to the public, and not political parties and powerful organisations. "Despite the court order, this is how political parties act. The Collector, being the head of District Road Safety Advisory Committee, should be ensuring
that no one breaks the rules. Such practices should stop."

When contacted, P Sivapadam, city engineer, Tiruchy City Corporation, said no permission had been sought by the protesters and they had placed banners on their own.

An official attached to Kottai police station said permission was given only to hold protest and not to put up the banners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Banners Madras HC ban on putting banners
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp