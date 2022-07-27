Home States Tamil Nadu

'Government schools in Tiruchy district leave a lot to be desired'

The number of students enrolling in government schools keeps increasing every academic year.

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The number of students enrolling in government schools keeps increasing every academic year. However, the condition of some schools and lack of infrastructure to cater to the demand remains a cause for concern. According to sources, basic facilities such as drinking water, drainage and sanitary napkin disposal systems are either poorly maintained or non-functional in several government schools across the district.

A case in point is Thiruppanjeeli Government Higher Secondary School. Students have been complaining of the appalling state of toilets for a while now. When TNIE contacted, the headmaster of the school cited lack of human resources over the past three years as the reason for poor maintenance. The management, he claimed, had requested the department concerned to arrange for workers, but in vain.

Satheesh Kumar, a teacher at Poovalur Higher Secondary School, said he had constructed toilets using his own funds in his school when he realised that authorities were not taking quick action to address the necessities at the school. S Umamaheshwari, an activist, said, “When the government fails to take steps to provide basic facilities, teachers might end up to spending from their own pocket.

But, teachers cannot spend money all the time. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure adequate facilities at all schools.” Another teacher from Lalgudi High School, on condition of anonymity, said, “We do not have enough classrooms. The school got upgraded from primary school into high school in 2017, and its strength has increased from 450 to 1,000.

The number of classrooms, however, has remained unchanged. We conduct classes at make-shift tents, with students sitting on the veranda or playground. This makes learning tougher for students.” A source from the School Education Department said the district administration had, in December 2019, ordered the demolition of 290 school building which were in a dilapidated condition. The process, however, has been stopped by the Public Works Department. M Muniraj, an activist, said the order was issued after a school wall collapsed in Tirunelveli, killing three schoolchildren.

The demolition process was carried out in a laid-back manner, without realising the seriousness of the issue, he said. S Priyanka, a resident of Lalgudi, said, “My son was studying in a government school. But, considering the infrastructure, we have decided to shift him to another school. By not providing basic facilities, the authorities are forcing people from underprivileged background to move away from government schools.” A teacher from Peruvalanallur High School near Lalgudi, who wished to remain unnamed, said the school has no toilets for both teachers and students.

This leads to open defecation. R Balamurali, Chief Education Officer of Tiruchy, said, “The lack of classrooms issue will be looked into and we will seek NABARD’s assistance to build classrooms.” Collector M Pradeep Kumar said, “Classrooms should have been built at the Lalgudi school during upgradation. We will look into the issue.”

