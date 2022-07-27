Madras HC acquits man of murdering fellow Erwadi dargah inmate, says he's of unsound mind

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday acquitted a man of unsound mind from the charges of murdering another man, who was also of unsound mind, in 2015.

According to the prosecution, Kumar (name changed), the man who is facing murder charges, and the deceased Anwar (name changed) were inmates of Erwadi Dargah. "Kumar was left in the Erwadi Dargah which normally houses people with mental illness as it is widely believed by people cutting across religious faiths that the shrine has mystical powers to cure mental illness. Similarly, the deceased Anwar, who hailed from Kerala, was also left in the Dargah by his brother," the prosecution added.

On September 2, 2015, when Anwar kept asking for tea in his native tongue, Kumar got infuriated and hit him with a palm reeper that was lying nearby, the prosecution alleged. Anwar succumbed to the injuries four days later, it said.

A Sessions Court in Ramanathapuram convicted Kumar for murder in December 2017 and slapped a fine of Rs 10,100 (of which Rs 10,000 was directed to be paid to Anwar's family and Rs 100 to the government) but did not pass any sentence of imprisonment. Instead, it directed that Kumar should be lodged in the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Kilpauk in Chennai for treatment without specifying the period of treatment.

Since no appeal was filed challenging the trial court's order, the High Court Legal Services Authority nominated a counsel to file an appeal on behalf of Kumar in 2019.

A Bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and R Hemalatha allowed the said appeal on Monday and said, "The evidence on record clinchingly shows that two acutely mentally ill patients quarreled in the Erwadi Dargah, in which one of them assaulted the other resulting in the death of the latter. In such circumstances, the case of the appellant would fall within the general exceptions under Section 84 (Act of a person of unsound mind) of the IPC."

Since Kumar's father expressed willingness to take care of him, the judges directed the trial judge to get a report from IMH on whether it is safe to discharge Kumar. If it is found that he needs continuous treatment in IMH, the trial court should pass appropriate orders to keep him there as an inpatient and not as a convicted prisoner, the judges added.

