Will act against those harassing girls: TN Chief Minister MK Stalin

CHENNAI: In the wake of the recent suicides of girl students across TN, Chief Minister MK Stalin urged girls to shun suicidal thoughts and turn challenges into achievements. “Always remember that you (the girl students) came this far by overcoming challenges,” he said at an event organised to celebrate the golden jubilee of Guru Nanak College on Tuesday.

He promised that strict action would be taken against those who harass girl students physically, emotionally or sexually. “The perpetrators will be booked and we will ensure they are punished as per law.” He called upon organisations running educational institutions to consider education as a service rather than a business and help students cultivate self-confidence, courage, and determination.

He asked teachers to contribute in turning students into mentally and physically strong individuals. “Teachers’ work doesn’t end by merely imparting education to students; it’s also their responsibility to shape them into individuals of physical and mental strength.” He urged parents and teachers to talk freely to students to understand more about their problems.

Class 12 girl ends life

On Monday, a Class 12 girl died allegedly by suicide near Vriddachalam after her parents forced her to score more in her exams. Police said the girl studied at a private school in Vriddhachalam and hailed from a village nearby.

(If in distress, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline)

Surprise inspection at helpline call centre

Chennai: CM MK Stalin conducted a surprise inspection at the CM Helpline Call Centre at Sholinganallur on Tuesday. According to a press release, the CM attended a few phone calls and listened to the grievances. He also ordered speedy redressal of the complaints.

