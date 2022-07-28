Home States Tamil Nadu

Bharathiar University violated norms in giving approval for new courses? 

Bharathiar University has violated the deadline for colleges to file applications to offer new courses, allege academicians.

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Bharathiar University (BU) has violated the deadline for colleges to file applications to offer new courses, allege academicians. This came to light after the agenda for the next meeting, to be held on Friday, was circulated to members. 

State president of the Association of University Teachers (AUT) and senate former member P Thirunavukkarasu, who flagged the violation, explained, “University Act states that if a college wants to start new courses from the next academic year, it should get approval from the university in present academic year. It should apply by October and pay penalty if it applies March. But BU has given approval to 25 private colleges, 17 of which applied after March, to start new courses.” 

The university has given permission to 25 colleges to offer new courses such as B, Sc Beauty Wellness, BBA Aviation Management, B, Sc Data Science, etc. “The university violated norms ans favoured private colleges in connivance with higher education secretary. Because, we raised the issue with the Secretary, but he failed to stop the violation,” he alleged.

Convener of the Joint Action Council of College Teachers M Nagarajan told TNIE, “Some private college management decides to start new courses based on trend in order to increase student’ strength and make more money. If the university gives approval to new courses instantly, there will be a lack of teaching staff, amenities such as labs, class room, etc in the college. It would affect education of students who join the courses with high hopes, The higher education minister must put an end to such violations.”

When asked about it, Bharathiar University Vice Chancellor P Kaliraj clarified, “Due to the pandemic situation, it took some time in giving approval to the new courses. Besides, some colleges represented with the higher education department to give approval for new courses from the current academic year. Considering this, the university gave approval and there is no violation on this.” 

Further, he said the university has decided to extend the deadline to receive applications from October to December and it will be finalised in the senate meeting. Attempts to contact higher education secretary D Karthikeyan for a comment went in vain.

