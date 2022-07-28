DMK has lost popularity due to anti-people policies, unfulfilled promises: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday said the DMK government lost its popularity within 14 months of coming to power owing to its “anti-people” policies. EPS made this charge while addressing a large gathering of AIADMK cadre at a demonstration in Chennai to protest against the hike in property taxes and the proposed hike in electricity tariff.

He demanded that the State government rollback the property tax hike and give up the proposed hike in electricity tariff as both would affect people adversely. “The DMK came to power by accident and now the people regret voting them to power. The DMK has lost its popularity due to its policies and, to divert attention, it has been foisting cases on AIADMK functionaries.

But, we have the courage to face as many cases as you (the government) foist on us.” At a time when TN was limping back to normalcy after the blow inflicted by Covid-19, the CM proposed hiking the electricity tariff. Former CM J Jayalalithaa ordered the provision of 100 units of free power to all households, understanding people’s difficulties.

The DMK government, on the other hand, was proposing to hike electricity tariff by 12-52%. He also claimed that the DMK government was planning to install a single meter for all the individual power connections in a joint family, thus depriving the individual families therein their free 100 units of electricity. The DMK, in its election manifesto, had promised to include all construction materials in the list of essential commodities so that their prices would remain under control.

But it failed to fulfil this promise and the prices of all essential construction materials increased by several folds. This also affected the lives of construction labourers. The DMK also abandoned the scheme of providing gold for making thirumangalyam. Moreover, fuel prices was not reduced even after the Central government having done so. Udhayandhi Stalin had claimed that he knew how to abolish NEET in TN, but the DMK government could not get TN exemption from the test. This led to many student suicides, EPS said.

