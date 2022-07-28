Doctors to counsel TN govt school students to cope with mental health issues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday launched a dedicated programme to spread awareness among government school students about mental health and help them deal with related problems better.

The government will appoint 800 doctors who will provide psychological counselling to the students. The CM, at government girls higher secondary school at Ashok Nagar, flagged off special vehicles that would go to government schools across TN and spread awareness about mental health among students.

The psychologists will help students deal with issues related to adolescence, studies, peer pressure and problems related to behavioural changes. Speaking at the event, Stalin urged students to be confident, focus on their health, and work out regularly. He said schools and teachers should focus on the overall development of their students.

The State government launched the programme after the recent suicides among girl students in TN. The death of a Class 12 student at a private residential school in Kallakurichi sparked a massive protest, leading to the vandalisation of the school and torching of school and police vehicles, leading to unrest across Kallakurichi and the adjacent Viluppuram districts.

Rs 3L RELIEF TO KIN OF KABADDI PLAYER

Chennai: CM MK Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the family members of Kabaddi player Sanjay aka Vimalraj (21) who died during a game at Manadi Kuppam in Cuddalore’s Panruti taluk on July 24. The CM condoled his family members.

MSME DEPT BAGS ‘LEADER FOR START-UPS’ AWARD

Chennai: CM MK Stalin congratulated the MSME department for bagging the ‘Leader for Start-ups’ award, at the Secretariat on Wednesday. A press release said Tamil Nadu won the award during a

programme held by the Union Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in New Delhi on July 4. With the award, the State has progressed to being a ‘leader’ from the earlier stage of ‘developing

State’. Minister for MSME TM Anbarasan showed the award to the chief minister at the Secretariat.

