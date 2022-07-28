Home States Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi student death: NCPCR team visits school, meets parents

During a meeting at the collectorate, the team questioned the police personnel, the doctors, and the officials who had been handling the case.

CB-CID taking custody of a suspect in the girl’s death case

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI:  A joint team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) on Wednesday inspected the premises of the vandalised school (Sakthi matriculation higher secondary school in Kaniyamoor) and held an inquiry into the death of the Class 12 girl.

It also met her parents in their village. The team, comprising NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo; consultants Katyayni Anand Sudip Chakraborty; and SCPCR chairperson Saraswathi Rangasamy, reached Kallakurichi on Tuesday night.

During a meeting at the collectorate, the team questioned the police personnel, the doctors, and the officials who had been handling the case. He told reporters later that the hostel was not a registered one and that authorities did not inspect it. The team would record their observations in a report and submit it to the Central and the State governments.

CB-CID to quiz suspects
Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday morning granted the CBCID one-day custody of the five suspects arrested in connection with the girl’s death. The CBCID had sought a three-day custody.

Chief Judicial Magistrate M Pushparani ordered that the suspects be produced before her on Thursday afternoon. Based on the court direction, all the five suspects were taken to government medical college in Mundiyampakkam for a medical test before handing them over to the CB-CID.

