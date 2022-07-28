Home States Tamil Nadu

Kings and queens of world to hold court in Chennai

The 44th Chess Olympiad is finally here. It’s only poetic that the city that’s hosting it is lovingly called the cradle of chess.

Published: 28th July 2022 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand carries the Chess Olympiad torch in an open jeep through Napier’s Bridge in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand carries the Chess Olympiad torch in an open jeep through Napier’s Bridge in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The city is all decked up in squares of black and white. There is a Thambi (the mascot) in every street corner welcoming all and at the same time reminding us of the magnitude of the sporting extravaganza in hand. The excitement is palpable. The anticipation is exhilarating. The 44th Chess Olympiad is finally here. It’s only poetic that the city that’s hosting it is lovingly called the cradle of chess.

Chennai has an excellent chess legacy and can boast of producing 26 Grandmasters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to declare the Olympiad open at a grand Opening Ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Accompanying him will be Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Union sports minister Anurag Thakur and TN governorn R N Ravi.

It had been quite a daunting task for the organising committee and the state government to get the venue ready on time. After the world body (FIDE) stripped the rights off Moscow in February, the TN government showed immense interest and eagerness to host the event. The All India Chess Federation (AICF) and the government worked together to bring the Olympiad here.

To ensure its smooth running, among other things, the organisers have constructed one of the largest temporary sports infrastructure facilities in the country (can host close to 1,000 players at a time) in Mahabalipuram. The torch relay, that was launched by the PM in New Delhi, reached Chennai on Wednesday after traversing close to 20,000 km in 40 days. A total of 22,000 police officers and personnel will be deployed in a five-tier security arrangement in the wake of the PM’s visit.

Draw today
On Thursday, the teams will find out who they will be playing at the draw ceremony. The format will be a 11-round Swiss system with teams playing 11 matches (four games constitute a match across as many boards) from July 29 to August 10. The team with the highest number of points will be declared winners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
44th Chess Olympiad Thambi AICF FIDE
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp