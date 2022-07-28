Marina-Kovalam stretch to get 20 new beaches

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: New spots to make a splash may soon beckon Chennaiites weary of crowded Marina and Elliot’s beaches as the State government has planned to develop 20 shorefronts along the 30-km coastline from Marina Beach to Kovalam.

According to officials, the new beaches will be turned into esplanades for promoting art, culture, and recreational facilities such as boardwalks, wooden walkways, cycle tracks, trails, paths, piers and promenades. Bio-fencing to prevent wave influx and shoreline parks of salt-tolerant plant species are also part of the plan. Prominent nodes will also be identified along the stretch for being developed as public spaces with distinctive themes and designs as per international best practices.

The move comes after the Tamil Nadu government formed a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for implementing the Rs 100-crore Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalisation (CSRR) project under the aegis of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

A government order (GO) giving in-principle approval for the SPV has been issued by Housing Secretary Hitesh Kumar Makwana. The CSRR project was taken up following discussions between Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary to government, environment, climate change and forests department, and Makwana.

Project may be extended beyond Kovalam

According to sources, a consultant will be appointed through international bidding to prepare a Comprehensive Shoreline Development Plan. Multiple consultants will be appointed for executing individual beach projects, the order said. Despite having a shoreline that extends between Ennore Creek in the north to Kovalam in the south, access to the beaches is not continuous or uniform and the need to conserve the coastline from a climate perspective too remains unattended.

The project would also factor in a National Centre for Coastal Research report that highlighted sea erosion and accretion. The project, announced in the State Assembly recently, is likely to be implemented in phases. It will be funded by the CMDA, which will also explore the possibility of extending the project beyond Kovalam.

The 17-member SPV will be chaired by the housing secretary and CMDA member-secretary will be its CEO, environment secretary, corporation commissioner, CMD of Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, member-secretary of State coastal zone management authority, member-secretary of TNPCB, MD of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, member-secretary of State planning commission, MD of Tamil Nadu Tourism Department Corporation and CEO of Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation will be among members.

Director of National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Director of environment and climate change, Director of National Central for Coastal Research; Director of National Institute of Ocean technology, Dr S A Sannasiraj, professor, Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT-Madras, and deputy director (Planning), Commissionerate of Municipal Administration will also be part of the SPV.

