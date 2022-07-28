Tamil Nadu police rolls out programme to inform Pocso survivors when accused seek bail

V Vignesh By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Police in southern districts of Tamil Nadu have rolled out an initiative to inform victim, guardian or complainant in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases about bail applications being filed by accused to give an opportunity to the victims to appear and express their views during court hearings.

This is part of the police’s effort to rehabilitate victims besides registering cases, arresting accused, and ensuring conviction in such cases.

Sources said the victim empowerment programme was initiated by South Zone IG Asra Garg who has asked police officials to ensure that victims are informed about the accused approaching lower courts or high court or Juvenile Justice Board for bail under 439 (1A) of the CrPC.

Officials said they have been handling the issue in two ways. If the victim is below the age of 16, police would alert the victim’s family about the bail application and ask them to appear in court. If the victim is above 16, the family will just be intimated about the bail application.

ASP Thoothukudi Rural G Chandeesh said in a case registered in Pudukottai, the accused was arrested under 5 (l), 5 (j)(ii) r/w section 6 of POCSO Act. Based on the IG’s instruction, section 376 (3) IPC (rape) was added and the victim-side was also informed about the bail moved by the juvenile. During a hearing before the JJB, the victim’s parents gave a written statement opposing the bail. "Despite the usual practice of giving bail to the child in conflict with law after 14 days of remand, the JJB dismissed the bail plea after the mother explained the agony the victim has been going through," Chandeesh said.

DSP M Sabarinathan of Virudhunagar district said a 16-year-old differently abled girl was sexually assaulted by a man in Rajapalayam in May. When he applied for bail, police informed the family. The victim along with her mother appeared before the court where the mother gave a written objection on Tuesday and the court denied bail to the accused. "Police will alert the family every time the accused approaches the court for bail," he said.

Police officials have also been told to ensure that charge sheet in POCSO cases is filed in courts within 60 days of registration of FIRs. Police have also started using color codes to track charge sheets. If a charge sheet is not filed/ready in 45 days, the file will be coded green, for cases between 46 and 50 days, it will be yellow. If the charge sheet is not filed beyond 50 days, the status would turn red on 51st day. ASP Chandeesh said they make sure that no charge sheet is delayed beyond 50 days.

IG South Zone Asra Garg said the State government and DGP Dr C Sylendra Babu have directed officials to deal with cases of crimes against women and children with due care. This is another step to make victims feel empowered. DIGs and SPs have been personally monitoring and following up these cases, he said.

MADURAI: Police in southern districts of Tamil Nadu have rolled out an initiative to inform victim, guardian or complainant in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases about bail applications being filed by accused to give an opportunity to the victims to appear and express their views during court hearings. This is part of the police’s effort to rehabilitate victims besides registering cases, arresting accused, and ensuring conviction in such cases. Sources said the victim empowerment programme was initiated by South Zone IG Asra Garg who has asked police officials to ensure that victims are informed about the accused approaching lower courts or high court or Juvenile Justice Board for bail under 439 (1A) of the CrPC. Officials said they have been handling the issue in two ways. If the victim is below the age of 16, police would alert the victim’s family about the bail application and ask them to appear in court. If the victim is above 16, the family will just be intimated about the bail application. ASP Thoothukudi Rural G Chandeesh said in a case registered in Pudukottai, the accused was arrested under 5 (l), 5 (j)(ii) r/w section 6 of POCSO Act. Based on the IG’s instruction, section 376 (3) IPC (rape) was added and the victim-side was also informed about the bail moved by the juvenile. During a hearing before the JJB, the victim’s parents gave a written statement opposing the bail. "Despite the usual practice of giving bail to the child in conflict with law after 14 days of remand, the JJB dismissed the bail plea after the mother explained the agony the victim has been going through," Chandeesh said. DSP M Sabarinathan of Virudhunagar district said a 16-year-old differently abled girl was sexually assaulted by a man in Rajapalayam in May. When he applied for bail, police informed the family. The victim along with her mother appeared before the court where the mother gave a written objection on Tuesday and the court denied bail to the accused. "Police will alert the family every time the accused approaches the court for bail," he said. Police officials have also been told to ensure that charge sheet in POCSO cases is filed in courts within 60 days of registration of FIRs. Police have also started using color codes to track charge sheets. If a charge sheet is not filed/ready in 45 days, the file will be coded green, for cases between 46 and 50 days, it will be yellow. If the charge sheet is not filed beyond 50 days, the status would turn red on 51st day. ASP Chandeesh said they make sure that no charge sheet is delayed beyond 50 days. IG South Zone Asra Garg said the State government and DGP Dr C Sylendra Babu have directed officials to deal with cases of crimes against women and children with due care. This is another step to make victims feel empowered. DIGs and SPs have been personally monitoring and following up these cases, he said.