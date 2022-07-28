Tamil Nadu government sanctions Rs 4.23 crore towards non-seasonal relief for salt pan workers

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A long-pending demand of the salt pan workers has finally been realised with the state government sanctioning Rs 4.23 crore towards paying as many as 8,465 labourers non-seasonal assistance of Rs 5,000 each for fiscal 2022-23. All workers registered with the Tamil Nadu Manual Workers Social Security and Welfare (TNMWSSW) Board are likely to get the relief for the non-seasonal period (October-December).

A G.O. issued by the Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department stated the salt pan workers, who avail benefits of ESI and EPF, are not eligible for the relief assistance. Meanwhile, the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department have been instructed to formulate necessary modalities and guidelines for the assistance disbursal through TNMWSSW Board. The Labour Commissioner has also been asked to prepare a database of salt pan workers under the supervision of Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation.

The order has come as a great relief for salt pan workers widely spread in Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Vedaranyam of Nagapattinam, Marakanam of Villupuram district, and Cheyyur and Choonambedu of Chengalpattu district. Women labourers predominate the industry and engage in works like shovelling salterns, shifting crystal salt from salt pans to store rooms, and packing them.

Commenting on the development, Unorganised Workers Federation advisor R Geetha told The New Indian Express, "This is a welcome move and it marks a milestone in the history of salt pan workers in the State. It will greatly help the workers meet their basic needs during the monsoon season. All parties include non-seasonal relief features in the poll manifestos, but the DMK government has now actually fulfilled it."

Activist Ma Krishnamurthy, who has been agitating for this demand over the last many years, credited Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi for the development as she had taken the issue to the notice of Chief Minister MK Stalin. "The government must also remove salt pan workers from the TNMWSSW Board, and form a separate board for them so that they get due financial and health benefits," Krishnamurthy stressed.

Ramalakshmi, a salt pan worker from Mudukkukadu village, expressed happiness over the relief assistance sanction. As a lot of workers had not renewed their welfare board membership, the government should extend assistance to all workers, she demanded.

