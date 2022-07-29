Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked rival OPS and Edappadi Palaniswamy (EPS) factions of the AIADMK to maintain status quo with regard to the affairs of the party.

Published: 29th July 2022 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Madras High Court to adjudicate upon in three weeks the pleas filed by O Panneerselvam (OPS) and others against the July 11 general council meet of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in which OPS was expelled from the party.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked rival OPS and Edappadi Palaniswamy (EPS) factions of the AIADMK to maintain status quo with regard to the affairs of the party.

In the party's general council meeting, the dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was ended and EPS was elevated as the interim general secretary of the party.

OPS was expelled for "anti-party" activities during the party meeting.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana sought to know whether there are possibilities of compromise between two parties.

He also enquired about the proceedings that took place in the meeting on July 11.

"We request the high court to dispose of the matter within a period of 3 weeks maximum. Status quo as to be maintained by the parties. We have not expressed any opinion on merits. For the time limit we have indicated to the HC and we are asking the parties to maintain status quo" the court said.

(With ENS Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
O Panneerselvam AIADMK Edappadi Palaniswamy Supreme Court
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp