Home States Tamil Nadu

Crackdown on usury: 18 money lenders arrested in Coimbatore 

A total of 19 people lending money for exorbitant interest were found and legal proceedings are being carried out under the provisions of the TN Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act.

Published: 29th July 2022 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 01:28 AM   |  A+A-

Police seized Rs 1.26 crore in cash. Along with it, 379 land documents along with other financial records.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  As part of ‘Operation Kandhu Vatti 2.0’, Coimbatore District (Rural) Police conducted raids at 41 properties of people who are allegedly involved in usury, and seized around Rs 1.26 crore.
Superintendent of Police V Badri Narayanan told TNIE that the raids were based on complaints from public as well as intelligence input.

A total of 19 people lending money for exorbitant interest were found and legal proceedings are being carried out under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, he said.

“The interest rate for the money lenders has now been fixed as 18 % per annum. But the suspects violated the permissible limit and allegedly collected at least 10% per week. We have seized documents to prove their violations. People who have been facing such issues should lodge complaints with their respective police limits,” Badri Narayanan added.

According to sources, the task was planned on Wednesday night and the police personnel at the station got information on Thursday morning. As many as 80 police personnel, 20 inspectors and six DSPs were pressed into the raid and it lasted for around seven hours.

In this check, police teams seized Rs 1.26 crore in cash. Along with it, 379 land documents, 79 promissory notes (pro notes), 127 cheque leaves, 48 ATM debit cards, 18 Bank passbooks, 54 signed blank papers, 211 vehicle registration certificates, 35 financial ledgers, 230 manual financial ledgers, 75 blank promissory notes, 7 Aadhaar cards and three passports were also seized from the belongings of the alleged money lenders, the sources added.

Based on the raid, police registered cases against 19 people and arrested 18 among them. Police are on the lookout for the one who is absconding, said sources. In 2003, after a series of suicides linked to usurious debt, the state government enacted the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act to safeguard borrowers from harassment by money lenders.

The act along with the Moneylenders Act which prohibits the charging of interest above the permissible limit of interest was meant to put an end to usurious lending. The district police have booked 21 cases this year so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation Kandhu Vatti 2.0 Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp