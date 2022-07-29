Home States Tamil Nadu

Koundampalayam villagers divided over quarry plan near Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

Residents of Koundampalayam are divided in opinion over the proposal by a private player to establish a stone quarry in the region.

Published: 29th July 2022 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

A tiger in Sathyamangalam tiger reserve | C S Kumar

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE:  Residents of Koundampalayam are divided in opinion over the proposal by a private player to establish a stone quarry in the region. While activists and farmers opposed the plan, a section of residents said it will create employment opportunities. According to sources, the quarry is planned near Gobichettipalayam. A public hearing was held on Wednesday regarding the issue. Activists opposed the plan and alleged that the area is close to the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

Co-ordinator of the movement against illegal stone quarries Tamilselavan said, “Farmers and majority of the public oppose the plan to establish the quarry, because the place is very close to the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). Also, there a lot of temples, and farm lands. These details were hidden by the revenue officials and the government should not allow this quarry.”

 Coordinator of Tamil Nadu Environment Conservation Movement Shanmugam said,“The stone quarry will affect the ecology of the area. We urged the government to take take against officials who concealed the basic information in this proposal.” On the flip side, a section of residents in the village welcomed the quarry, saying it will generate jobs and improve their lives.

Revenue Division officer G.Divya Priyadarsini told TNIE, ‘’Feedback and representations received in the meeting will be sent to State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). They will take the final decision.” Among those who attended the meeting included officials from revenue department, Pollution Control Board and police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve Tamil Nadu Environment Conservation Movement SEIAA
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp