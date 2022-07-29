Koundampalayam villagers divided over quarry plan near Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: Residents of Koundampalayam are divided in opinion over the proposal by a private player to establish a stone quarry in the region. While activists and farmers opposed the plan, a section of residents said it will create employment opportunities. According to sources, the quarry is planned near Gobichettipalayam. A public hearing was held on Wednesday regarding the issue. Activists opposed the plan and alleged that the area is close to the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

Co-ordinator of the movement against illegal stone quarries Tamilselavan said, “Farmers and majority of the public oppose the plan to establish the quarry, because the place is very close to the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). Also, there a lot of temples, and farm lands. These details were hidden by the revenue officials and the government should not allow this quarry.”

Coordinator of Tamil Nadu Environment Conservation Movement Shanmugam said,“The stone quarry will affect the ecology of the area. We urged the government to take take against officials who concealed the basic information in this proposal.” On the flip side, a section of residents in the village welcomed the quarry, saying it will generate jobs and improve their lives.

Revenue Division officer G.Divya Priyadarsini told TNIE, ‘’Feedback and representations received in the meeting will be sent to State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). They will take the final decision.” Among those who attended the meeting included officials from revenue department, Pollution Control Board and police.

