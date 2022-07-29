Home States Tamil Nadu

No show by transport corporation in cases irks Madras High Court

Faulting the STC authorities, the judge said such default would end up in hindering delivery of justice.

Published: 29th July 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Irked over lack of representation on behalf of the State Transport Corporation (STC) in cases involving it, the Madras High Court has rapped the corporation and ordered appointment of a special officer for liaising with law officers and government counsels.

Referring to non-appearance of counsel for a case involving the Villupuram division of the STC recently, Justice R Suresh Kumar said such default is noticed very often and there is no representation for the corporation of various regions/divisions on many occasions. Faulting the STC authorities, the judge said such default would end up in hindering delivery of justice.

“If this kind of default occurs continuously, it will hamper dispensation of justice as no finality could be arrived at by this court without the assistance of counsel on behalf of the STC,” the court said.
The judge noted that it was not clear whether the newly-nominated standing counsels were aware of the cases or the legal unit of the transport corporation contacted them and entrusted the case papers.

He ordered the managing director of the Villupuram division of the corporation to appoint a ‘coordinating officer’ specifically for overseeing the handling of cases to ensure that in every case the corporation is properly and effectively represented by any of the nominated standing counsels. Justice Suresh Kumar further directed the court registry to serve the copy of the order to all the MDs of the corporation divisions.

