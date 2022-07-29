Stalin conducted himself as a CM, says Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State BJP leaders led K Annamalai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan. Pon Radhakrishnan, Union Minister L Murugan, Nainar Nagenthran, Karu Nagarajan, and AP Muruganandham were among those present. Speaking to reporters later, Annamalai said no political issue was discussed at the meeting and praised Chief Minister MK Stalin for “conducting himself like a CM unlike at the previous event in which the PM took part a few months ago.”

The verdict of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on the presence of the PM’s picture in Chess Olympiad advertisements would be a milestone for coming events like Khelo India. Asked whether the bonhomie between the PM and the CM at the Chess Olympiad inauguration would lead to a DMK-BJP alliance, Annamalai replied in the negative.

Meanwhile, the much-speculated joint meeting of O Panneerselvam (OPS) and Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) with the PM did not take place. EPS received the PM at the airport. Sources said OPS is likely to meet the PM at the airport on Friday or at the Raj Bhavan.

