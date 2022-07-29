Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin conducted himself as a CM, says Annamalai

Meanwhile, the much-speculated joint meeting of O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami with the PM did not take place.

Published: 29th July 2022 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  State BJP leaders led K Annamalai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhavan. Pon Radhakrishnan, Union Minister L Murugan, Nainar Nagenthran, Karu Nagarajan, and AP Muruganandham were among those present. Speaking to reporters later, Annamalai said no political issue was discussed at the meeting and praised Chief Minister MK Stalin for “conducting himself like a CM unlike at the previous event in which the PM took part a few months ago.”

The verdict of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on the presence of the PM’s picture in Chess Olympiad advertisements would be a milestone for coming events like Khelo India. Asked whether the bonhomie between the PM and the CM at the Chess Olympiad inauguration would lead to a DMK-BJP alliance, Annamalai replied in the negative.

Meanwhile, the much-speculated joint meeting of O Panneerselvam (OPS) and Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) with the PM did not take place. EPS received the PM at the airport. Sources said OPS is likely to meet the PM at the airport on Friday or at the Raj Bhavan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Annamalai
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp