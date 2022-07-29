Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu cuts internship fee for foreign medical graduates

The medicos could now pay Rs 30,000 instead of Rs 5.20 lakh, said State Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian.

Published: 29th July 2022 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: In a relief to foreign medical graduates (FMG) from Tamil Nadu, the State government on Friday announced a cut in fee to do a compulsory rotatory residential internship (CRRI).

"This was decided at a meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin who took a considerate view of the plight of the medicos who faced difficulties in pursuing an internship in the State," he said.

Apart from completely waiving off Rs 2 lakh to be paid to the government, it was decided to drastically reduce Rs 3.20 lakh to be paid to the MGR Medical University, the Minister told reporters here.

It would be adequate if a medico pays Rs 30,000 alone for the training now, he said and called upon them to approach the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to avail themselves of the CRRI.

With the National Medical Council (NMC) accepting the demand of the Chief Minister, about 521 FMGs could now take up internships at the 11 newly established medical colleges.

