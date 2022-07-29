Home States Tamil Nadu

Three MTR forest staff injured in bear attack

Three anti poaching watchers (APWs) were injured in sloth bear attack in Morgan Betta of Masinagudi forest range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Three anti poaching watchers (APWs) were injured in sloth bear attack in Morgan Betta of Masinagudi forest range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district on Wednesday. One of the staff is in serious condition and getting treated at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

APWs Mari, Madhan, Madesh and Kaalan, who are temporary workers of MTR, were returning to the office around 4pm on Wednesday, after patrolling inside the Masinagudi forest, when they spotted two adult sloth bears eating.  

However, all of a sudden, one of the animals charged towards Mari, who was severely injured on the head as a bear bit his head and he was bleeding profusely. Madhan’s shoulder was fractured and Madesh also got injured while trying to save Mari from the bear. Another bear chased Kaalan, who however, managed to escape unhurt.

Forest Range Officer of Masinagudi forest N Balaji said, “They did not expect that the animal would bounce against them at short intervals. Despite resistance, the sloth bear attacked Mari repeatedly. Madhan and Madesh rescued him after battling with the bear. Within half an hour, we reached the spot and rescued the trio and admitted them to Ooty government hospital.”

Deputy Director of MTR Buffer zone P Arunkumar told TNIE that they are planning to take insurance policy for the APWs. Balaji said he will request MTR Field Director D Venkatesh to procure pepper spray for protecting the staff themselves from such animal attacks.

