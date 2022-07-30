AIADMK tiff: SC asks Madras HC to rule on OPS’s plea in 3 weeks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Friday sent back a petition filed by O Panneerselvam seeking a stay on the July 11 order of a single judge of the Madras High Court allowing the AIADMK general council meeting, which culminated in his ouster from the party, to the Madras HC for fresh reconsideration without being influenced by the orders of the apex court.

While directing the HC to dispose of the case within three weeks, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana ordered that parties, including Edappadi K Palaniswami who was elected as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK on July 11, maintain status quo.

Advocate Gurukrishna Kumar, counsel for Panneerselvam, said extreme decisions to the effect of expelling OPS were taken during the July 11 GC meeting contrary to the bylaws of the party. OPS was also removed as treasurer of the AIADMK, the counsel told the court.

Advocate Ranjit Kumar, another counsel for the ousted leader, urged the bench to restore the status quo that existed before the meeting. But the bench said status quo ante could not be restored.

OPS’ counsel says EPS cannot expel functionaries anymore

The HC had restrained the EPS faction from passing any unannounced resolutions in the July 11 GC meeting concerning single-leadership issue. The CJI also said because of this order, the single judge bench of the Madras HC was “unable to properly adjudicate upon the case.”

“In view of the difficulties expressed by the HC bench...Instead of keeping the matter here, we will send it back the matter to the HC for reconsideration without being influenced by the orders passed by us.” Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Manoj PH Pandian, counsel for Panneerselvam, said, “The verdict is in favour of Panneerselvam since the SC has asked the HC to reconsider its earlier verdict.

Also, since the SC has directed that the status quo should be maintained, Edappadi K Palaniswami cannot conduct the election to the post of general secretary. Besides, EPS also cannot expel any more functionaries and make any new appointments. As such, today’s verdict is in favour of OPS.” Asked whether Panneerselvam was ready for a compromise as suggested by the SC judges, Pandian said,

“Panneerselvam will take an appropriate decision keeping in mind the interests of the cadres of the AIADMK.” Palaniswami’s counsel IS Inbadurai, however, told reporters in New Delhi that the SC had refused to stay the order of the single judge who allowed the general council meeting on July 11.

“When the judges said status quo should continue for three weeks until the HC disposes of the case, the counsel for Panneerselvam requested the judges to order the continuance of coordinator and joint coordinator posts till the disposal of this case.

However, the SC judges said the status quo as on date will continue. So, the ruling of the SC is in favour of Edappadi K Palaniswami.” Speaking to reporters after meeting PM at Chennai airport before he left for Delhi, OPS said the PM had inquired about his health. Asked about the SC verdict, he said adharma might have won temporarily but dharma would win again.

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Friday sent back a petition filed by O Panneerselvam seeking a stay on the July 11 order of a single judge of the Madras High Court allowing the AIADMK general council meeting, which culminated in his ouster from the party, to the Madras HC for fresh reconsideration without being influenced by the orders of the apex court. While directing the HC to dispose of the case within three weeks, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana ordered that parties, including Edappadi K Palaniswami who was elected as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK on July 11, maintain status quo. Advocate Gurukrishna Kumar, counsel for Panneerselvam, said extreme decisions to the effect of expelling OPS were taken during the July 11 GC meeting contrary to the bylaws of the party. OPS was also removed as treasurer of the AIADMK, the counsel told the court. Advocate Ranjit Kumar, another counsel for the ousted leader, urged the bench to restore the status quo that existed before the meeting. But the bench said status quo ante could not be restored. OPS’ counsel says EPS cannot expel functionaries anymore The HC had restrained the EPS faction from passing any unannounced resolutions in the July 11 GC meeting concerning single-leadership issue. The CJI also said because of this order, the single judge bench of the Madras HC was “unable to properly adjudicate upon the case.” “In view of the difficulties expressed by the HC bench...Instead of keeping the matter here, we will send it back the matter to the HC for reconsideration without being influenced by the orders passed by us.” Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Manoj PH Pandian, counsel for Panneerselvam, said, “The verdict is in favour of Panneerselvam since the SC has asked the HC to reconsider its earlier verdict. Also, since the SC has directed that the status quo should be maintained, Edappadi K Palaniswami cannot conduct the election to the post of general secretary. Besides, EPS also cannot expel any more functionaries and make any new appointments. As such, today’s verdict is in favour of OPS.” Asked whether Panneerselvam was ready for a compromise as suggested by the SC judges, Pandian said, “Panneerselvam will take an appropriate decision keeping in mind the interests of the cadres of the AIADMK.” Palaniswami’s counsel IS Inbadurai, however, told reporters in New Delhi that the SC had refused to stay the order of the single judge who allowed the general council meeting on July 11. “When the judges said status quo should continue for three weeks until the HC disposes of the case, the counsel for Panneerselvam requested the judges to order the continuance of coordinator and joint coordinator posts till the disposal of this case. However, the SC judges said the status quo as on date will continue. So, the ruling of the SC is in favour of Edappadi K Palaniswami.” Speaking to reporters after meeting PM at Chennai airport before he left for Delhi, OPS said the PM had inquired about his health. Asked about the SC verdict, he said adharma might have won temporarily but dharma would win again.