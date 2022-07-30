Intelligence Bureau questions Muslim youngster from TN's Ambur over suspicious online activity

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) secured a Muslim youngster from his house at Neelikollai in Ambur Town in Tirupathur in the early hours of Saturday.

The IB traced him down and picked him up for interrogation after his online activities raised suspicion. Sources said he allegedly showed online support to some banned Islamic organizations in India by liking and sharing their posts on his Instagram and Facebook pages.

He was then taken to Tirupathur's neighbouring district Vellore and was being interrogated at the Anaicut police station, located about 35 km from his residence, sources said.

The young man was identified as Anaas Ali, an engineering graduate studying at a private college in Ranipet, the sources said. His father was said to be working overseas.

The IB had confiscated two mobile phones from him. He was being interrogated for more than seven hours at the police station, the sources said.

VELLORE: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) secured a Muslim youngster from his house at Neelikollai in Ambur Town in Tirupathur in the early hours of Saturday. The IB traced him down and picked him up for interrogation after his online activities raised suspicion. Sources said he allegedly showed online support to some banned Islamic organizations in India by liking and sharing their posts on his Instagram and Facebook pages. He was then taken to Tirupathur's neighbouring district Vellore and was being interrogated at the Anaicut police station, located about 35 km from his residence, sources said. The young man was identified as Anaas Ali, an engineering graduate studying at a private college in Ranipet, the sources said. His father was said to be working overseas. The IB had confiscated two mobile phones from him. He was being interrogated for more than seven hours at the police station, the sources said.