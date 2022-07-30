Home States Tamil Nadu

Intelligence Bureau questions Muslim youngster from TN's Ambur over suspicious online activity

Sources said he allegedly showed online support to some banned Islamic organizations in India by liking and sharing their posts on his Instagram and Facebook pages.

Published: 30th July 2022 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 09:11 PM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) secured a Muslim youngster from his house at Neelikollai in Ambur Town in Tirupathur in the early hours of Saturday.

The IB traced him down and picked him up for interrogation after his online activities raised suspicion. Sources said he allegedly showed online support to some banned Islamic organizations in India by liking and sharing their posts on his Instagram and Facebook pages.

He was then taken to Tirupathur's neighbouring district Vellore and was being interrogated at the Anaicut police station, located about 35 km from his residence, sources said.

The young man was identified as Anaas Ali, an engineering graduate studying at a private college in Ranipet, the sources said. His father was said to be working overseas.

The IB had confiscated two mobile phones from him. He was being interrogated for more than seven hours at the police station, the sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suspicious Online Activity Intelligence Bureau
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp