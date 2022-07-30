Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Kendama’ an ancient Japanese balancing act turns heads at Chess Olympiad

Chess enthusiasts who went to Four Points in Mamallapuram to watch the Olympiad were fascinated by a Japanese player showing his skills in the ancient game of Kendama.

Published: 30th July 2022 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Averbukh Alex with his Kendama, a Japanese device of ancient origins

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chess enthusiasts who went to Four Points in Mamallapuram to watch the Olympiad were fascinated by a Japanese player showing his skills in the ancient game of Kendama. A crowd was seen gathered around Averbukh Alex while he played Kendama.

Kendama, made of wood, consists of a handle with cup-like structures on either side and a ball connected to it by a string and a sharp edge on the top. The skill is to swing the ball gently and make it sit on the cup or in between the cross-like structure. 

Alex, who was born in Ukraine, moved to the US and then to Japan in search of a job and teaches English. “I practise chess after I finish my work. I took an interest in practising Kendama after I read an article about it,” said Alex. 

He was also seen teaching it to a few children. “It is fun to play as well as watch. I hope to make it popular in the few days I am staying here. There are several Kendama international groups as well,” he added. He added that he hopes to explore the city more. “It has been just two days since we reached here. Though it is difficult, we will try to explore the place. It is nice that chess has come to its place of origin,” he further said.

