Lower Bhavani dam level at 100 ft, ryots want water released at once

P Srinivasan By

Express News Service

ERODE: Lower Bhavani Dam reached 100 feet water level for the consecutive fifth year, following which farmers urged the government to release water immediately. Lower Bhavani Dam, the second largest in Tamil Nadu, measures 105 feet in height and can store 32.80 TMC. Following rain in the catchment area and discharge of water from Pilloor dam, the water level reached 100 feet on Thursday evening.

Water Resources Department officials said water level has touched the 100-feet mark for the fifth consecutive year . As on 8 am Friday, the level was 100.20 feet and the storage was 28.88 TMC. Inflow was 2318 cusecs and 105 cusecs was being discharged for drinking water purposes.

Meanwhile, the farmers who participated in the monthly grievance meeting on Friday urged the district collector H Krishnanunny to release water immediately. Water Resources Department officials said the inflow was not high hence would not be possible to open the dam now. “We plan to save 2 more feet of water (1.6 TMC) and then open the sluices.”

ERODE: Lower Bhavani Dam reached 100 feet water level for the consecutive fifth year, following which farmers urged the government to release water immediately. Lower Bhavani Dam, the second largest in Tamil Nadu, measures 105 feet in height and can store 32.80 TMC. Following rain in the catchment area and discharge of water from Pilloor dam, the water level reached 100 feet on Thursday evening. Water Resources Department officials said water level has touched the 100-feet mark for the fifth consecutive year . As on 8 am Friday, the level was 100.20 feet and the storage was 28.88 TMC. Inflow was 2318 cusecs and 105 cusecs was being discharged for drinking water purposes. Meanwhile, the farmers who participated in the monthly grievance meeting on Friday urged the district collector H Krishnanunny to release water immediately. Water Resources Department officials said the inflow was not high hence would not be possible to open the dam now. “We plan to save 2 more feet of water (1.6 TMC) and then open the sluices.”