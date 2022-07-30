Madras HC grants relief to couple separated by parents

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted relief to a trans man and a woman, who were allegedly separated by the latter’s parents, by setting the woman at liberty. A Bench comprising Justice PN Prakash and R Hemalatha was hearing a Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) filed by Anand (24) alleging illegal detention of his partner Swathi (21) by her parents. (Names changed)

According to the petition, the couple got married on July 7, 2022, after being in a mutual relationship for a year. But due to their sexual orientation, Swathi’s family was against the relationship. “They forcibly took her away, harassed her and kept her under illegal detention,” Anand alleged in the petition.

Though he lodged a complaint, the police did not act upon his complaint saying there is no need to take action as Swathi was with her family, he claimed. When the case was heard on Friday, Swathi was produced before the Court.

The judges asked her if she was willing to go with her parents but she refused. Since her parents requested to speak with her, the judges permitted half an hour time. But when the case was heard again, Swathi maintained her stance. Pointing out that Swathi is a major, the judges opined that she cannot be forced and set her at liberty.



