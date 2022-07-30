Officers Training Academy shows off its strength, skill, and martial spirit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A combined display with equestrian show, physical training skills, military band, and kalarippayattu was organised at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) on Friday, a day ahead of the passing out parade.

Lieutenant General Sanjeev Chauhan, Commandant, OTA, Chennai, was the chief guest of the event. The display began with the equestrian show wherein new officers displayed their horse riding skills and manoeuvres like tent pegging and show jumping. It was followed by a well coordinated, physical-training display, giving a glimpse into the high standards of physical training offered at the academy. The show also featured a scintillating performance by the military band. The event was given a befitting conclusion with a performance of Kalaripayattu, a martial art from Kerala.

Meanwhile, the passing out parade of 388 air warriors of the Workshop Training Institute (WTI) was held at the Air Force Station in Tambaram on Friday. It was reviewed by Air Commodore Vipul Singh, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Tambaram. The ‘Best All-Rounder Trophy’ was awarded to Leading Aircraftman Sachin Kumar in Group X and Leading Aircraftman Adarsh in Group Y of WTI.

Similarly, over 700 trainees of automobile technician, automobile fitter, and air force police trades completed their trade phase training and were inducted into the Indian Air Force. Their passing out parade was reviewed by Air Commodore S Sivakumar, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station, Avadi, a release said.

