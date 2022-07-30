PM bats for NEP, CM Stalin roots for Dravidian Model of growth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after their bonhomie on stage set tongues wagging, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister M K Stalin gave vent to their political differences, at the 42nd convocation of Anna University on Friday, with the former asserting about the usefulness of the new National Education Policy and the latter rooting for the Dravidian Model of growth.

The NEP gives youth greater freedom to make decisions according to evolving situations, Modi said. Citing the reforms initiated by the BJPled Union government over the years, the PM, who shared the dais with Stalin, said the ruling NDA has changed the notion that a strong government means it should control everything and everyone.

Sharing his views at the event on education guided by Dravidian Model, the CM said, “The Dravidian ideology of social justice is based on education for everyone.” The CM said education is an asset that cannot be stolen and his government gives utmost importance to it. “Education is the only wealth which no one can take away from you.

We believe that there should be no obstruction to it,” he said, and listed out the schemes introduced by his government to increase enrolment in schools and colleges. “We are bringing in an education revolution. We don’t want to restrict students to just getting degrees.

We are aiding them in getting jobs, learning life skills, and achieving social growth,” he added. Stalin further highlighted the performance of TN’s higher education institutions that got high ratings in the recently released NIRF rankings.

Modi: Strong govt makes space for people’s talents

The CM added the government is focusing on producing two million skilled youth within 2026 in the State. Stressing on the State’s stance against NEET exam, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, in his welcome speech, said how late CM M Karunanidhi abolished entrance exams for engineering colleges to increase enrolment of rural students.

The PM, who awarded gold medals to 69 toppers in various departments of the university, called the graduating students as the leaders of tomorrow and said the whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope as they are the growth engines of a country which is the world’s growth engine.

Speaking about the change in approach towards governance brought in by the BJP-led government at the Centre, Modi said, “A strong government is not restrictive but is responsive. A strong government does not move into every domain. It limits itself and makes space for people’s talents.”

He cited the removal of angel tax and retrospective tax, and reduction of corporate tax as reforms that would encourage investments, and said the reforms in drone, space, and geospatial sectors would open up new avenues.

“In just the last six years, the number of recognised startups has increased by 15,000%, while India received a record FDI of over $83 bn last year. Our startups, too, received record funding post pandemic. India’s position in international trade is now at its best,” the PM said.

Asian Beach Games: CM seeks PM’s help

Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Friday, sought the Union government’s cooperation in conducting the Asian

Beach Games in Chennai in January 2024. The CM wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard

