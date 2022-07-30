Puducherry private medical college cuts additional fees by 50%

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: After four days of being barred from internship classes, students of a private medical college have been finally allowed to attend the classes in the college on Friday. This comes after parents and the management agreed on slashing the additional fee of Rs 1.2 lakh a year by 50%.

Following a discussion with college management, the additional fee was scaled down from Rs 1.2 lakh a year to Rs 80,000 a year, said M Narayanassamy, President of the UT ALL CENTAC Student Parent Association, who was involved in the negotiation. This fee is to be paid in addition to the 'tuition' fee of Rs 3.13 lakh a year fixed by the Fee Fixation Committee for the college.

Time had been running for students to complete their internship by July 31 ,2023. As they would not be allowed to write the NEET-PG entrance test and would lose a year, the parents have accepted this compromise, he said. The parents are now struggling at banks to get education loans to pay off the total amount of Rs 4 lakh for the five years.

Meanwhile, the wait is on for fee fixation for the current year, with new guidelines released by the National Medical Commission (NMC). As per the new rules, the fee for 50% of the seats in private medical colleges and deemed medical universities have to be on a par with government medical colleges in the State.

With Puducherry having four deemed universities, the fixation of fees on a par with government medical colleges to 50% of the seats will certainly give scope for students who -- despite bagging a seat on merit -- are unable to get admitted due to high fees.

In letters addressed to deemed universities dated July 20, the NMC has intimated them regarding the new guidelines and notified them that adherence was mandatory.

Meanwhile, a meeting to fix fees for undergraduate and postgraduate courses (MBBS/MD/MS) in private medical college and deemed universities was held at the Directorate of Higher Education at Lawspet. Led by fee committee chairman, JIPMER director, State Health Department Secretary Udayakumar, officials were present.

The administrators of three private medical colleges in Puducherry and four deemed universities participated. Subsequent meetings will be held to fix the fees.

