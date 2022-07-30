Home States Tamil Nadu

Rockslide at stone quarry kills two men in Perambalur

According to sources, Subramani was at his elder brother C Murugesan’s quarry in Kalpadi panchayat on Friday morning when the rockslide occurred at the site.

The stone quarry at Kalpadi where the rockslide took place | Express

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  A rock slip at a private stone quarry in the district claimed the lives of two persons, including the mine owner’s brother, on Friday. Following the incident, the district collector ordered for temporary closure of the quarry.

According to sources, Subramani (36) was at his elder brother C Murugesan’s quarry in Kalpadi panchayat on Friday morning when the rockslide occurred at the site. The falling rocks led to Subramani slipping and falling into the quarry. He died on the spot. While lorry driver R Senthilkumar (35) of Renganathapuram, who was at the quarry, also came under the rocks, locals rescued him, and rushed him to the Perambalur government hospital. He was, however, declared brought dead.

On information, the Padalur police led by Superintendent of Police S Mani and Collector P Sri Venkada Priya visited the quarry and held inquiries. The collector then ordered a temporary closure of the stone quarry.

Later, Senthilkumar’s relatives and Indian Labour Party leader PR Eswaran resorted to a road blockade in front of Perambalur GH demanding solatium for the former’s family. Claiming the quarry to not have safety measures in place, they demanded its permanent closure. Following talks with the Perambalur police, the protesters dispersed.

Kin wants quarry closed
Family of one of the victims resorted to a road roko. Claiming the quarry didn’t have safety measures, they demanded its permanent closure. Following talks with the Perambalur police, the protesters dispersed

