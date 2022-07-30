Home States Tamil Nadu

Short of space, eighty students cramped in a single classroom in this Tamil Nadu school

The Kuniyamuthur government high school, which has more than 1,000 students, is facing a severe space constraint that more than 80 students are cramped in a classroom.

Published: 30th July 2022

Even after the school was upgraded last year, the school education department failed to create facilities by building more classrooms, toilets and other amenities.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Kuniyamuthur government high school, which has more than 1,000 students, is facing a severe space constraint that more than 80 students are cramped in a classroom. D Kannan, a parent, told TNIE that only 40 students can sit in a comfortable manner in a classroom.

But, more than 80 students are sitting in each room from classes 6 to 10.

“Some students are sitting in front of a blackboard on the floor since there are not enough desks,” he said.

He also alleged that sometimes, students are forced to sit under trees.

Another parent said, “From class 1 to 10, more than 1,000 students are studying in the school. For all these students, only four toilets are there in the school.”

A teacher, on condition of anonymity, said, “Since the pandemic, students’ strength is increasing every year and at present 1,300 students are studying here.

However, all these students have to sit in 16 classrooms.  Even after the school was upgraded last year, the school education department failed to create facilities by building more classrooms, toilets and other amenities.”

Headmaster H Manokaran told TNIE, “We need more than 20 classrooms additionally for students to sit in a comfortable manner. Now more than 80 students are sitting in a classroom. As many as nine classrooms are sanctioned under the Prime Minister Scheme, but this is pending. Besides, Coimbatore corporation assured that it would go to construct three classrooms. We hope that school will get classrooms by this academic year.”  

He also added that he will take efforts to fulfil the needs of the school through the school management committee.

