Home States Tamil Nadu

Significant drop in sale, circulation of gutka products in Tiruchy, says SP

Hefty fine is being levied on shops selling such harmful products. This has led to a significant drop in the number of shops selling the products.

Published: 30th July 2022 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

gutka; chewing tobacco; pan masala

Image used for representative purpose only. (File Photo| PTI)

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Steps taken by the State government to curb the sale and movement of gutka and other banned products have yielded a positive result in Tiruchy district, Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said. "The special drive being organised by the police has helped in identifying shops and distributors involved in illegal transportation and sale of such products.

Hefty fine is being levied on shops selling such harmful products. This has led to a significant drop in the number of shops selling the products. The shops which continue to sell banned products repeatedly, after being fined twice, will be shut down," Kumar said.

A step taken by the Madurai police recently is being initiated in Tiruchy. Movable and immovable assets of habitual offenders involved in peddling of banned products will be attached, he said. "The assets will be attached only if the offender is booked under NDPS Act for possessing such products in commercial quantity (intended for sale and distribution).

Such a step was taken in the recent gutka case in Madurai, where bank accounts of offenders were frozen," Kumar said. Speaking about ganja peddling in the district, Kumar said, "As of now, we have identified three persons for possessing and distributing more than 20 kg of ganja and other banned products in Tiruchy district. Steps are being taken to attach their property."

A special team has been set up to nab the offenders, Kumar said, adding that the drive will successfully eradicate the circulation and sale of banned products within a year. With stringent measures in place to curb the inflow and supply of gutka and other banned products, the police will soon weed out all those involved in the trade, Kumar added. Expressing confidence about the drive, another police official in Tiruchy said the department has caught several offenders red-handed in recent days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Banned products Gutka and Pan NDPS
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp