Teacher held for misbehaving with students in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 55-year-old physical education teacher at a government school was arrested on Friday for allegedly misbehaving with girl students. He was suspended from the post by the district chief educational officer.

The suspect was identified as P Prabhakaran, who was working as physical education teacher in the school at Valparai. He was posted to the Government High School at Sugunapuram East on deputation, five days ago.

According to the sources, he allegedly touched girl students of the school in an inappropriate manner and the students brought the issue to the knowledge of the headmistress, but no action was taken. Condemning this, on Friday morning, a group of parents and the public gathered at the school and demanded action against the teacher.

Following this, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) N Silambarasan and his team reached the spot and held talks with the parents. Revenue officials also spoke with the parents and assured them to take proper action.

Later the issue was taken to the knowledge of district collector G S Sameeran who directed the education department officials to suspend the physical education teacher. Based on the complaint, All Women Police Stattion (West) police arrested and booked the teacher under sections of the POCSO Act.

COIMBATORE: A 55-year-old physical education teacher at a government school was arrested on Friday for allegedly misbehaving with girl students. He was suspended from the post by the district chief educational officer. The suspect was identified as P Prabhakaran, who was working as physical education teacher in the school at Valparai. He was posted to the Government High School at Sugunapuram East on deputation, five days ago. According to the sources, he allegedly touched girl students of the school in an inappropriate manner and the students brought the issue to the knowledge of the headmistress, but no action was taken. Condemning this, on Friday morning, a group of parents and the public gathered at the school and demanded action against the teacher. Following this, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) N Silambarasan and his team reached the spot and held talks with the parents. Revenue officials also spoke with the parents and assured them to take proper action. Later the issue was taken to the knowledge of district collector G S Sameeran who directed the education department officials to suspend the physical education teacher. Based on the complaint, All Women Police Stattion (West) police arrested and booked the teacher under sections of the POCSO Act.