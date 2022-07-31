Ambedkar, Periyar philosophy vital to defeat BJP: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly and senior Congress leader, Siddaramaiah, on Saturday said the ideologies of social reformers BR Ambedkar and Periyar EV Ramasamy are key to defeating the BJP. He said the BJP could not succeed in capturing power in Tamil Nadu because of the impact of the ideals of the two leaders.

Siddaramaiah, who was in Chennai to receive the Ambedkar Sudar Award from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan, also called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. “I am very happy to receive this prestigious award,” he said. The BJP would be defeated in Karnataka in the forthcoming Assembly elections, the former CM said.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said the strong Dravidian movement in Tamil Nadu has built a fort which communal parties are unable to penetrate.“They entered Karnataka. We are trying to defeat communal RSS and the BJP in the coming election. I hope we will defeat them,” he said.

