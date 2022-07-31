DRDA to set up training centre for tribal people at Ramaranai tribal village
Published: 31st July 2022 07:13 AM | Last Updated: 31st July 2022 07:13 AM | A+A A-
ERODE: District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has initiated the works to set up a skill development centre under the ‘Namkku Namay’ Scheme at Ramaranai tribal village near Thalavadi in Erode District. The total cost of the project is `10 lakhs and is aimed to promote products made by self-help groups and tribals. According to the officials, recently, DRDA created a woman self-help group in the Ramaranai village and gave vocational training on making various products such as brooms.