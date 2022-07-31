Home States Tamil Nadu

DRDA to set up training centre for tribal people at Ramaranai tribal village

According to the officials, recently, DRDA  created a woman self-help group in the Ramaranai village and gave vocational training on making various products such as brooms.

Published: 31st July 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Education, skill development

Image used for representational purpose only

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has initiated the works to set up a skill development centre under the ‘Namkku Namay’ Scheme at Ramaranai tribal village near  Thalavadi in Erode District. The total cost of the project is `10 lakhs and is aimed to promote products made by self-help groups and tribals. According to the officials, recently, DRDA  created a woman self-help group in the Ramaranai village and gave vocational training on making various products such as brooms.

The raw materials for this are collected by the tribals themselves from nearby hills.  “The next step is to set up a skill development centre at a cost of`10 lakhs in Ramaranai village,’’ officials said. DRDA project director Mathubalan told TNIE,  “We are doing this project under the ‘Namkku Namay’ Scheme and are trying to polish the skills of the tribal people. This will help them to lead a better life. Apart from training them, the centre will also be used to keep the products made the people safe.
Namkku Namay Scheme
