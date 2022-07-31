Home States Tamil Nadu

Ensure service of AYUSH practitioners at all PHCs, Tiruchy city residents urge corporation

Several residents prefer Ayurveda and Unani. They pointed out that the corporation should consider providing the service of practitioners at PHCs at least once a week.

Published: 31st July 2022 07:29 AM

AYUSH

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  There are about 18 primary health centres (PHC) under the city corporation. Specialist doctors from private hospitals are also visiting some of the PHCs and offering service. But, residents suggested that apart from allopathic medical practitioners, the corporation should also ensure the service of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) practitioners at all its PHCs.
Though the corporation has a Siddha doctor, residents said it was not sufficient.

"The service of Siddha doctor is not available at all PHCs. But, more than Siddha, I am looking for a homeopath. If they offer the service of a homeopath through PHC, I would definitely utilise it. Apart from providing service of modern medical practitioners, the corporation should consider the service of other
doctors," said B Selvakumar, a resident of Beema Nagar.

Similarly, several residents prefer Ayurveda and Unani. They pointed out that the corporation should consider providing service of Ayurveda doctors and other such traditional practitioners at PHCs at least once a week.

"The corporation can consider conveying the schedule of such doctors through social media or announcement system of their garbage collection vehicles. Such a move would be of great help for several people," said Anatha Narayan, a senior citizen and resident of Ponmalai.

With work currently under way in full swing to construct Health and Wellness Centres (HWC) at 36 places in the city, the residents also suggested that the corporation can consider providing the service of AYUSH practitioners through the upcoming HWCs.

"As they have already decided to construct two HWCs near each PHC, they can easily provide the service of AYUSH practitioners through it. The corporation can fix consultation schedules for those practitioners and it should be made available on the online platforms and also at the entrance of PHCs and HWCs," said
T Muthu, a resident of Anna Nagar.

Meanwhile, senior officials said the corporation will take up the matter with the State health department.
"We will be having a yoga centre at all HWCs. We cannot appoint doctors in PHCs. All such appointments are made by the health department. Therefore, we will inform them and request the authorities for ensuring the service of AYUSH practitioners at all our PHCs," a senior official said.
 

