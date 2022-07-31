Home States Tamil Nadu

Illegal electric fence kills 3 of a family in Sivaganga

It appeared that the trio didn’t notice the electric fence during the hunt and accidentally touched it.

Published: 31st July 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Electric fence, hazard

Representational image

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A soldier, his brother, and their father died purportedly after coming in contact with an illegal electric fence of a parcel of agricultural land at Marnadu near Thiruppachethi here on Saturday morning.

Police identified the deceased as A Ajithkumar (24), the soldier, his brother Sundarapandi (22), and their father M Ayyanar (58), a farmer. All were natives of the nearby Mugavur village in Virudhunagar. Their bodies were handed over to their family after autopsy.

Police said Ayyanar, along with his sons, went rabbit hunting on Friday midnight. Their family members started searching for them after they didn’t return, but in vain. They then alerted police.  

A few hours later, bodies of the three men were found on a parcel of farmland belonging to A Muthukaruppan (32) of Avarangadu in Sivaganga district.

It appeared that the trio didn’t notice the electric fence during the hunt and accidentally touched it.
Muthukaruppan built the fence, to which he drew electricity from overhead power lines, to prevent wild boars from damaging crops.

Ajithkumar joined the Army a few months ago. He was on leave because his wife gave birth recently. Muthukaruppan  was arrested under IPC Section 304 (2) and was  remanded.

