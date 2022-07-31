Home States Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi: SIT arrests four more for instigating riot, attacking cops

SIT also arrested M Parameswaran (22) of Puthupalakacheri village near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi for hurling stones at police personnel.

Published: 31st July 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday arrested four people, including two WhatsApp group administrators, in connection with the riot held at Kaniyamoor near Kallakurichi after a Class 12 girl’s death in a private school here.

The SIT formed to investigate the attack on police during the riot on July 17 and protestors vandalising the school, arrested K Vijay (28) of Seppakam village near Veppur in Cuddalore and E Duraipandi (20) of Thuruvur near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi for creating a WhatsApp group, adding members and posting messages kindling the riot. Similarly, K Ayyanar (18) of Kachakudi village in Kallakurichi was arrested for posting messages on social media sites to gather people for the protest, which later became a riot. He was also a part of the riot.

SIT also arrested M Parameswaran (22) of Puthupalakacheri village near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi for hurling stones at police personnel. He was identified using a video recorded during the riot and CCTV footage from the area, said police sources. A senior official said, “At least 306 people have already been arrested in connection with the riot. After the SIT took charge, 16 more were arrested till Friday. Arrests will continue.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kallakurichi riots
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp