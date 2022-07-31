Kallakurichi: SIT arrests four more for instigating riot, attacking cops
SIT also arrested M Parameswaran (22) of Puthupalakacheri village near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi for hurling stones at police personnel.
Published: 31st July 2022 04:20 AM | Last Updated: 31st July 2022 04:20 AM | A+A A-
KALLAKURICHI: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday arrested four people, including two WhatsApp group administrators, in connection with the riot held at Kaniyamoor near Kallakurichi after a Class 12 girl’s death in a private school here.
The SIT formed to investigate the attack on police during the riot on July 17 and protestors vandalising the school, arrested K Vijay (28) of Seppakam village near Veppur in Cuddalore and E Duraipandi (20) of Thuruvur near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi for creating a WhatsApp group, adding members and posting messages kindling the riot. Similarly, K Ayyanar (18) of Kachakudi village in Kallakurichi was arrested for posting messages on social media sites to gather people for the protest, which later became a riot. He was also a part of the riot.
SIT also arrested M Parameswaran (22) of Puthupalakacheri village near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi for hurling stones at police personnel. He was identified using a video recorded during the riot and CCTV footage from the area, said police sources. A senior official said, “At least 306 people have already been arrested in connection with the riot. After the SIT took charge, 16 more were arrested till Friday. Arrests will continue.”