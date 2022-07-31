Kamaraj's old hideout in Ranipet to be renovated

By Express News Service

RANIPET: A dilapidated house in Ranipet that once belonged to a local Sulaiman, shot to fame after 1942. Decades later, this house is set to be renovated and declared as a memorial for providing a hideout for former chief minister K Kamaraj. During an inspection on Friday, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi instructed officials to renovate the rundown residence.

According to official sources, with the help of Thiyagi Kalyanaraman, Kamaraj stayed at the house for three days during the fight against the British. Kamaraj was returning from Bombay to Madras, but he got down at Walajah to escape arrest by the British. The roof of the house has crumbled, and a tree has sprouted through the damaged walls.