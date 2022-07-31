Home States Tamil Nadu

Olympiad pulls tourists to resorts, small traders lose business

The streets were deserted and hotels empty, without the regular tourist crowd. All the crowd seemed to concentrate at the venue and resorts around it.

A lone man at a roadside eatery in Mamallapuram on Saturday | R Satish babu

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: One would think the streets of Mamallapuram would be bustling with chess enthusiasts and tourists as the ancient port town hosts the 44th International Chess Olympiad. But when TNIE visited the tourist town on Saturday, it looked nothing like a weekend. The streets were deserted and hotels empty, without the regular tourist crowd. All the crowd seemed to concentrate at the venue and resorts around it.

“All visitors are here for the Olympiad. They head to the venue straight, where there are food stalls and other facilities. So, nobody is coming to town and local businesses, like they normally do,” said K Vinod, who sells stone artefacts in Mamallapuram.

Some traders blamed the circular that was sent out before the event. “We have received circulars saying the shops must be shut till the Olympiad is over. However, keeping the trader’s welfare in mind, the notice was withdrawn. But, the public does not know this. Generally, we get at least 200 customers daily. Today, we got only 25 customers,” said K Thiru, owner of a beachside eatery. Expecting a crowd, especially from foreign countries, the restaurant staff were wearing gloves, masks and head covers.

However, upscale resorts were all booked out by the delegates and visitors. “We have been receiving enquiry several calls but we are booked out till August 10. Most of the prominent hotels in the area are booked. This was a much-needed respite after losses during Covid,” said the owner of a resort on ECR.
Traders expect the tourist crowd to get back to normal by the next week.

